Apple Watch SE with plastic material still in development

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is still developing the next Apple Watch SE with plastic material.

Advertisements

Gurman said that it may be a while until we see an Apple Watch SE model with a plastic casing, and believes that Apple has hit a snag in the ‘cost and quality’ department with the apparent change to plastic from the usual aluminum material. The analyst says he thinks the model will still be released and is moving forward. Apple experimented with a plastic cover with the iPhone 5c, which debuted in 2013. It seems that the Cupertino-based company will be doing the same for its budget-priced smartwatch model, albeit without an exact release date at the moment.

The Apple Watch SE with a plastic cover could be more affordable than the current one and serve a customer base that buys it for their children. The current Apple Watch SE costs $249.