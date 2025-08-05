Apple Watch Series 1 Put on Obsolete List

The Apple Watch Series 1 is now considered to be Obsolete, according to Apple.

Apple recently categorized the model in its Vintage and Obsolete list as it passed the 7-year mark of being on the shelves. The Apple Watch Series 1 initially debuted in 2016 and, after a year or so, joined the Apple Watch Series 2 devices on Apple shelves. It was considered to be the original Apple Watch successor and is identical to the original Apple Watch in terms of function and features. The only upgrade was an S1P processor.

An Apple product is listed in the Vintage section if it has passed the 5-year mark after being on the shelves. Meanwhile, it will be moved to the Obsolete section at the 7-year mark. Apple can still conduct repairs for Vintage products at an Authorized Service Provider or Apple retail store, but this isn’t the case with Obsolete models.