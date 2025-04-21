The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off

Apple’s smartwatch is a great accessory for just about every type of activity you do. Today, the Series 10 42mm GPS model is down to just $329 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Series 10 is an improved version of its predecessor- it’s lighter, has a bigger display, and boasts a higher battery life than before. Innovative safety features like the Crash Detection and Fall Detection can be literal lifesavers, while Emergency SOS can give you that connectivity you need to call for help. The device works with Wi-Fi and your iPhone so you can continue using functions like making a call, sending a text, Siri, and on-the-go notifications.

Users would appreciate the watch being a robust fitness partner. You can measure movement via Activity Rings or have a fitness instructor show you how to exercise via an Apple Fitness+ subscription. Get the discounted Apple Watch Series 10 today!