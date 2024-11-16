Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10 Black Friday Deal: Get $50 Off!

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 with a 42mm case is available for sale on Amazon, slashing $50 off and bringing down the price to $349.

Advertisements

The Apple Watch is a versatile fitness partner to track your workout and get health metrics for your workout routines, training load, and intensities. Featuring advanced health metrics to track your health like heart rate, respiratory rate, tracks your sleep, sleep apnea, ECG test to test electrical signals that can be tracked from your heart. 

Apple Watch Series 10
Preview Product Price
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42mm case] Smartwatch with Jet Black Aluminium Case with Ink Sport Loop.... $399.00 $349.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Safety features include crash detection, fall detection, and just in case, lets you contact your local emergency line about your location to get help. It’s dust, crack resistant, and IP6X resistant of up to 50m of water resistance, giving you peace of mind when you get wet in the rain or outdoors.

Get yourself an Apple Watch Series 10 today and enjoy the convenience and benefits it brings!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Bracelet For Apple Watch Series 10
Apple releases Gold Link Bracelet for Apple Watch Series 10
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple may launch AI-Powered smart display by March
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
iFixit reveals M4 Mac Mini teardown video
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Early Black Friday Deal: AirPods 3 On Sale For Only $102
1 Min Read
AirPods
AirPods 4 models and AirPods 2 Pro receiving firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Pre-orders for “Apple Music: 100 Best Albums” limited-edition book available for $450
1 Min Read
Apple
The Weeknd to deliver an immersive experience On November 15
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air 13-inch
Save $200 on The M2 iPad Air 13-inch 512GB
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Apple iPhone users can now order iPhone 16 parts & tools for DIY repairs
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
A second-gen Apple Vision Pro could launch before the budget version
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro may be getting an upgrade on its front camera lens
1 Min Read
2024 iMac
2024 iMac (Silver and Green) On Sale
1 Min Read
Lost your password?