Apple Watch Series 10 has reduced wind noise feature

By Samantha Wiley
The Apple Watch Series 10 boasts several improvements compared to its predecessors, including a voice isolation feature for reduced wind noise.

Apple claimed that the Series 10 smartwatch has the Neural Engine, which can suppress background noise on FaceTime and phone calls. This means users will have their voices carried more clearly on the other end. It’s believed that voice isolation shines in noisy environments such as a crowded restaurant or a windy day. It’s worth noting that wind noise reduction is already in the Apple Watch Ultra 2. For the iPhone lineup, voice isolation can be enabled during phone calls, while the latest iPhone 16 lineup will have that feature built-in.

The technology behind reduced wind noise is machine learning algorithms due to the chip inside the smartwatch. Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, with preorders available since September 10 and shipping date on September 20.

