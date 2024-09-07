Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 10 to have better heart rate sensor

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 may have an upgraded ECG and heart rate sensor for new features.

The upgraded ECG and heart rate sensor will unlock more capabilities, including sleep apnea detection. The feature has long been rumored to arrive in the tenth Apple Watch iteration, but it had to rely on the blood oxygen sensor, which was banned from being sold in the US because of patent infringement. Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, said that the upcoming smartwatch models will come in the 49mm and 45mm sizes. However, there are rumors that resolution will be lower than the ones mentioned.

Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 10 will also be redesigned to have a thinner chassis and better water resistance of up to 20 meters in depth. The smartwatch might also have the Depth app, OLED display, and the S10 chip. The Apple Watch Ultra might not have new features when it’s announced next week.

