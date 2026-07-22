Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 12 Releasing Soon

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 12 Releasing Soon

Apple is expected to release a new Apple Watch Series 12 this year with new features coming. It could have a longer battery life that can last up to 1 whole day on one charge and 38 hours when running in low power mode.


The Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3 all are powered by the S10 chip, but the new Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to receive a new chip. It is uncertain if it is the S11 or S12 chip, but we are expecting improvements in performance for the watch.

Apple Watch Series 12 Releasing Soon

The watch is also expected to have Band Sensors, with at least one sensor in the band. Apple Watches have health sensors built into the watch, but the watches band having a sensor is a first for the whole line.


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