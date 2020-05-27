Apple Watch Series 3 drops to $179

Amazon is currently offering deals and discounts on several products. If you are looking for a discount on the Apple Watch Series 3, then you should hurry before the stock at Amazon finishes.

Now you can get a $20 discount when you buy the Space Gray 38mm GPS-only model of the Apple Watch Series 3. The original price of the product is $199 and you can get it for $179 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 is an excellent partner. It is the GPS only model which allows you to track your workouts. It is also swim-proof, which means that you can wear it even when you are diving in the swimming pool. It has a retina display which displays everything even in the bright light conditions.

With the optical heart sensor now you can keep track of your health. It also has a collection of audiobooks and podcasts which you can always listen while you wear the watch. It also has an emergency SOS feature. So, now if you are stuck somewhere you can always call for help.

An Apple Watch is a must-have gadget. You will get access to the cycle track, activity trends, hearing health innovations, and a lot more if you wear this on your wrist.

So, what are you waiting for, make sure that you grab this deal before it ends? Only a few are left in the stock. Now you can buy the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 Space Gray GPS-only model only for $179.