Apple Watch Series 3 drops to $256

If you have been looking for some extra discount on the Apple Watch Series 3, it is time you visited Amazon. Amazon is currently taking off $20 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular Model) and it is also offering some extra discounts.

Apple Watch Series 3

With the $20 discount, only you can buy this model for $279. However, Amazon offers some extra discounts too. Upon approval of the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, you get a $50 off instantly. It means the total discount will be $79. So, hurry up and buy this model only for $229 instead of $299.

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular model is available in Space Gray with Aluminum case and Black Sport Band. The aluminum case is durable and also looks good. It is available in 38mm and has some other features. The watch has a brilliant Retina Display.

It is also swim-proof. It has an optical heart sensor and also an emergency SOS. It has other features such as Cycle Tracking, watchOS with Activity trends. It also has the Apple App Store. So, make sure that you take advantage of this deal by Amazon and save $79 on buying this model of the Apple Watch Series 3.