Apple Watch Series 3 is now available for $179

Amazon is now offering a $20 discount on various GPS-only models of Apple Watch Series 3 with a 38mm band. The original price of this model is $199. Now you can buy the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) with Silver Aluminum Case along with White Sport Band only for $179.

Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 is an amazing gadget. It is the GPS only model with the retina display. It has some amazing features that will make your life easy. Now you can keep track of your heart’s health with the ECG app. Apple uses the latest technology and sensors to record heart rates and measure the ECG, which sometimes has even better results than hospital ECGs.

This model is also swim-proof. Now you can dive and still wear the watch. Calculate your heart rate while you are swimming. It also has an emergency SOS feature. You can use all these features without any issue. It uses the S3 Chip which performs all functions without any hassle.

This watch features watchOS with Activity trends. It has hearing health innovations and also cycles tracking features. It makes the App Store Available on your wrist.

Make sure that you take advantage of this deal and save $20 when you buy this model of Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm GPS only with White Sport Band).