Apple Watch Series 3 makes way for new 2022 models

As the Apple Watch Series 3 is slowly making its way toward obsolescence there are rumors that new Apple Watch models will be making an appearance this year.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the next Apple Watch lineup will have three units in total. It’s expected that all three will feature design changes and will share a wearable device geared towards ‘extreme sports’, and a refreshed SE model as well.

For the 2022 models there might not be any new health sensors except for the body temperature. However, as far as processors and activity tracking are concerned Gurman believes that there will be improvements.

Gurman adds that the launch of the 2022 Apple Watch could signify the end of the Apple Watch Series 3. Currently, it’s marketed as an entry-level Apple smartwatch but that could be soon replaced by the newer SE model. With the 2022 addition the Cupertino-based company may be putting the Series 3 in retirement.