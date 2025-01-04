Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 4 enters Vintage list

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Series 4

Apple has put the Apple Watch Series 4 on its Vintage list.

Advertisements

The vintage products section has a new addition in the form of the Apple Watch Series 4, including the 44mm and 40mm models, and stainless steel and aluminum variants. Under the vintage umbrella are devices that have passed five years after they stopped being distributed. Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple can still repair them if there are parts available.

Apple Watch Series 4

The Apple Watch Series 4 made its debut in 2018 with a new design, a larger display, and a thinner case. The smartwatch no longer gets support after the latest watchOS 11 update. The same holds true for the first-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 5. The 15-inch MacBook Pro has made it to the Vintage list as well- the laptop debuted in May 2019 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro followed several months later.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 46mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone lineup gets price cut in China
1 Min Read
iPhone
More US states to receive iPhone driver license support
1 Min Read
Apple Store
New Apple Store to debut at Hefei China
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 512GB Storage is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Spying Siri
Apple agrees to $95 million settlement for ‘Spying Siri’
1 Min Read
Telegram
Telegram adds third-party verification feature
1 Min Read
Apple plans flagship stores in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Apple to open flagship stores in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
2 Min Read
Apple TV
New Apple TV (2025) to be faster, cheaper, feature-rich, according to rumors
3 Min Read
MacBook Air
The 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 and 256GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple may have stopped production of Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 base model might have higher refresh rate
1 Min Read
Lost your password?