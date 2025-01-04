Apple Watch Series 4 enters Vintage list

Apple has put the Apple Watch Series 4 on its Vintage list.

Advertisements

The vintage products section has a new addition in the form of the Apple Watch Series 4, including the 44mm and 40mm models, and stainless steel and aluminum variants. Under the vintage umbrella are devices that have passed five years after they stopped being distributed. Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple can still repair them if there are parts available.

The Apple Watch Series 4 made its debut in 2018 with a new design, a larger display, and a thinner case. The smartwatch no longer gets support after the latest watchOS 11 update. The same holds true for the first-generation Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 5. The 15-inch MacBook Pro has made it to the Vintage list as well- the laptop debuted in May 2019 and the 16-inch MacBook Pro followed several months later.