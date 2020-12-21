Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) price drops to $294

The Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) is on sale on Amazon. Today, the GPS + cellular variant is down to just $294 from its original price of $529.

The Apple Watch Series 5 now sports an always-on Retina display so you can check the time, heart rate, and notifications easily and without having to flick your wrist. It’s 30% larger compared to the Series 4 and has new features such as the ECG app, electrical heart sensors, and emergency SOS.

As with other Apple Watch models you can add it to the Apple ecosystem and enjoy Apple Music, Apple Pay and Fitness connectivity, among others. Last but not least, it’s swim-proof and has built-in compass, GPS and international emergency calling.

It’s not every day that we see a $235 discount on the Apple Watch, especially for the Series 5 model. Don’t miss your chance and buy it today!