Apple Watch Series 5 and Intel MacBook Air Added to Vintage List

The Apple Watch Series 5, 13-inch MacBook Air with Intel processors and other devices have been added to the vintage products list of Apple, joining the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max that were added in September of this year.

The last MacBook Air powered by an Intel processor was released 5 years ago, featuring a 1.1GHz Intel Core i5 quad core processor, 1.1GHz Intel Core i3 dual-core, and 1.1GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor. The device stayed in the market for only 8 months.

The company considers a device as vintage 5 years following when the device was last distributed for sale. Apple Authorized Service providers and Apple still provides services for repairs for vintage devices subject to parts availability.

Apple has added the special-edition wireless headphones, Beats Solo3, which was released back in 2018 to commemorate the Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary, from vintage to the list of products considered obsolete.