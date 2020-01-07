Apple Watch Series 5 Drops to Only $679

Held your wallet in check by keeping your Apple Watch 4? Looking to get the latest Apple Watch but waiting for the price to drop?

Well, you don’t have to anymore. Today, the Apple Watch Series 5 gets an amazing $70 discount, putting it down to just $679 from its original price of $749 on Amazon. It’s arguably the best Apple Watch deal for the year and for helping you complete your New Year’s resolutions.

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular has all the features you’d want in a smartwatch. It sports an always-on display, is swim-proof and has a wealth of heart diagnostic tools. Moreover, you get Emergency SOS and comes in superbly handy in line with your fitness and calorie-burning goals.

It has wireless NFC for Apple Pay and can open apps without having to get your iPhone. It’s only the 2nd time the Apple Watch Series 5 has had a steep discount, so make sure to get yours today!