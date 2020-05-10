Apple Watch Series 5 is down to $349

Amazon is now offering big discounts on various models of Apple Watch Series 5. One such model is the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band. The original price of this model on Apple is $399; Amazon is offering it only for $349.

Apple Watch Series 5

It is the GPS only model of the Apple Watch Series 5. It has some exciting features. With the always-on Retina display, you do not have to tap the watch to get the information. The watch has a display that does not sleep. Now you can view the workout metrics and time by raising your arm. It also has a 30% larger screen size.

This model also comes with the upgraded ECG App. It is also a swim-proof model. Now you can dive into a swimming pool without taking the watch off the wrist and record various readings while swimming. The heart sensors and other electrical sensors allow you to record heart rate.

An Apple Watch Series 5 is a must-have gadget. You can also get directions, thanks to the built-in compass. It also has a noise app that tells you when the noise gets louder.

So, if you are looking for discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon is the right place to be. Buy it before the deal ends. Get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band for $349 and instantly save $50 on Amazon.