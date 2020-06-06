Apple Watch Series 5 is on sale for $299

Amazon is now offering a $100 discount on various Apple Watch Series 5 models. The original price of the Apple Watch Series 5 GPS only is $399. Whoever when you buy it on Amazon you will get a $100 discount.

Now you can buy the 40mm GPS only model of Apple Watch Series 5 with Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band only for $299.

Apple Watch Series 5

It is the latest GOS only model of Apple Watch. The best part is that it has an always-on retina display. Now you can keep an eye on your watch’s display without the need to unlocking it. It will display the information on the screen even when the watch is locked.

It saves time and effort to unlock the watch to get all the information. The screen is also 30% large than previous models, so now you can have a bright and a large display making it easy to see the content displayed on the screen.

The watch has an upgrade ECG app and uses the latest Electrical and optical heart sensors. It is swim-proof and also has a built-in compass. Apple Watch Series 5 also has fall detection and emergency SOS. It is the best gadget that you can wear on your wrist.

Now is your chance to get a $100 discount. Buy this model of Apple Watch Series 5 GPS only on Amazon before the deal ends.