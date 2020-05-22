Apple Watch Series 5 just dropped to $329

The Apple Watch Series 5 has just dropped to $329, making the device is available at its lowest price ever. Usually, it costs $429 to buy the watch from the Apple store or from any other store. So with today’s sweet deal, you save $99.

This is actually the latest watch by Apple. So for those who always wanted to buy one, now is your chance. The number of units that are put up for this deal is very limit, so stocks are to run out in a few hours.

