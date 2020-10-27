Apple Watch Series 5 models are $79 Off

Still using an Apple Watch Series 3 or 4 and want the extra features in Series 5? You’re in luck. Today, the whole Apple Watch Series 5 lineup is discounted on up to $79 off on Amazon.

Usually, $429, the 44mm GPS Series 5 is now just $349.97. It’s currently one of the best Apple smartwatches available due to a slew of nifty features.

The always-on Retina display is a departure from old tech. The screen is 30 percent larger than the Series 4. You also get the ECG app, electrical and optical heart sensors, emergency SOS, emergency calling and a built-in compass.

The Series 5 Apple Watch also has fall detection and is swim-proof. It allows users to stream Apple Music songs, audiobooks and podcasts and has the Activity rings to encourage exercise.

Pair it up with an Apple Watch band and you’ll have a smartwatch that can last for years. It’s ultra stylish and a super deal at just $350. Buy it today!