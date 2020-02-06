Apple Watch Series 5 priced at just $355

Apple Watch Series 5 is the latest model in its wearable lineup and sports new technology and improved features. You can snag an awesome deal if you act today because the smartwatch is now $44 off on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5

The Apple Watch Series 5 has dropped down to just $354.99 from its original price of $399 for the 40mm aluminum product in gold. The 44mm stainless steel model with GPS and Cellular is down $50 from its original price of $699.

Apple Watch Series 5 has an always-on display and upgrades such as a new S5 chip, more storage, built-in compass and all the fitness and health features as with its predecessors. The screen is 30% larger and it has built-in optical and electrical heart sensors as well as an ECG app.

Still haven’t upgraded to Apple’s latest and greatest? This is the best time to do so. Grab one for your own today!