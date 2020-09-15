Apple Watch Series 6 has finally been announced

Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Series 6 at today’s event. The new Apple Watch can now monitor your blood oxygen levels and comes in different colors such as Blue Aluminum, Red Aluminum, Space Black Titanium, new Gold Stainless Steel, and Silver Aluminum.

Apple Watch Series 6

It also comes with the new Solo Loop band that has no clasp or buckle. It’s available in two materials and nine custom sizes, tailored to the size of your wrist.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is now available to order from just $399. For more information about the watch, visit over to Apple’s website.