iLounge Logo

Apple Watch Series 6 has finally been announced

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple has finally announced the Apple Watch Series 6 at today’s event. The new Apple Watch can now monitor your blood oxygen levels and comes in different colors such as Blue Aluminum, Red Aluminum, Space Black Titanium, new Gold Stainless Steel, and Silver Aluminum.

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 in special colors

It also comes with the new Solo Loop band that has no clasp or buckle. It’s available in two materials and nine custom sizes, tailored to the size of your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 6 in Solo Loop Bands

The Apple Watch Series 6 is now available to order from just $399. For more information about the watch, visit over to Apple’s website.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
iLounge > News > Apple Watch > Apple Watch Series 6 has finally been announced

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.