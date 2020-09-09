Apple Watch Series 6 placeholder seen on Apple’s September event YouTube stream

Apple is currently the center of attention after it has announced a virtual event to be held on September 15.

The event will be mostly made up of Apple Watch Series 6 and a new iPad model. Today, the Cupertino-based company has put a stream placeholder for its YouTube channel indicating the new smartwatch.

Apple has added several search terms such as ‘iPhone’, ‘iOS’, ‘Apple Watch’ and ‘Apple Watch Series 6’. The iPad Air is also referenced but it’s yet to be determined if the keyword means a new model or a predecessor.

Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 6 won’t add to the table. However, there’s a new feature called blood oxygen level detection and an improved ECG function. It’s rumored that a low-end model will be introduced alongside the Series 6 to replace the Series 3.

The virtual event will be held September 15, 2020 10am Pacific Time. Those interested can subscribe to the official YouTube channel or click the link on the main website.