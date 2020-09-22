Apple Watch Series 6 undergoes an iFixit teardown

Apple’s flagship smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 has been the subject of a teardown by iFixit.

In the presentation, iFixit pointed out that the company’s removal of the Force Touch feature actually simplified their work.

The unveiling of the hardware also showed that the Series 6’s battery is slightly bigger compared to its predecessor- iFixit claims that the Series 6 44mm battery has a 1.17 Wh rating while the Series 5 is lower by 3.5 percent. The 40mm model sports a larger battery by 8.5 percent.

With a bigger battery Apple is claiming that the Series 6 will last 18 hours on a single full charge, which could be either due to the better battery life or the new S6 processor.

Other details of the teardown highlight the blood oxygen sensor’s immovable aspect, the fact that the Series 6’s Taptic Engine is bigger than the Series 5 and the shell is thinner at 10.4mm (from last model’s 10.74mm).