Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $339

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch has dropped to an all-time low to entice new and upgrading customers. Today, the Apple Watch Series 7 41mm styles are down to just $339 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 7

Today’s the perfect time to upgrade or get the new Apple Watch Series 7. It has an always-on Retina Display that’s bigger than ever, a rounded edge and an ultra tough front crystal to protect your investment. As for health notifications, you get high and low heart rate, irregular heart rate, ECG and blood oxygen sensor on top of the usual call, text, email and app notifications.

Activity rings allow you to complete your fitness goal and stay on track. You can also spend a few dollars monthly to get the fitness subscription Apple Fitness+, which allows you to experience guided workouts.

Get the low-priced Apple Watch Series 7 for just $339 today!