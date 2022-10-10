Apple Watch Series 7 Drops to an Attractive Price Point

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to the latest Apple Watch models, now is the best time to do it. Today, the Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular 41mm Red Sport Band and Red Aluminum Case is down to just $349 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The Series 7 is every bit as good as the latest Apple Watch models in the health and fitness aspects. You get a reliable ECG app to track heart rate, and there’s the blood oxygen sensor, fall detection and emergency SOS for timely emergency notifications. It pairs very nicely with the iPhone, giving you an extension of the device via Apple Pay, Siri and notifications such as texts, calls and emails, among others.

Those who live an active lifestyle will find the Apple Watch to be a reliable partner. You’ll be able to access Apple Fitness+ and get essential readings along with your preferred workouts. Buy the discounted Apple Watch Series 7 today!