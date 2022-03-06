Apple Watch Series 7 gets another $80 discount

Apple has constantly offered significant discounts to entice consumers to upgrade to its latest flagship smartwatch model. Today, you can grab the Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop Band for just $669, down $80 from its original price of $750 on Amazon.

If you like big watch displays, then you’ll certainly love the Apple Watch Series 7. It has an always-on Retina display that’s curved and is 20 percent brighter and larger than the Series 6 models. It’s a premium smartwatch with customizable bands to suit your style and taste.

Apple’s latest smartwatch features fast-charging capability that allows users to charge it for 8 minutes and wear it overnight. You also get the usual slew of health and fitness features such as the ECG, fall detection, heart rate notification and blood oxygen monitoring, among others.

Grab the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 model at an amazing $80 discount today!