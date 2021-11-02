Apple Watch Series 7 gets rare $40 discount

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is equipped with several improvements you’ll definitely like. What you’ll love more is the rare discount on the Apple Watch Series 7- it’s down $40 on several models and configurations.

You can get a stylish Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular and GPS, with a graphite milanese loop and stainless steel case for that professional look. The Series 7 screen is 20 percent bigger and has a curved design so you can see more. It still has that Always On Retina so you can read the time, email, text and incoming calls with absolute clarity.

Subscribe to the Apple Fitness+ service and you can get a companion workout to reach your fitness goals. It has an ECG and blood oxygen sensor, as well as irregular and high and low heart rate notifications. Take advantage of the $40 off Apple Watch Series 7 deal as there might not be another like it for a long time!