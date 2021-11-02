Apple Watch Series 7 gets rare $40 discount

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is equipped with several improvements you’ll definitely like. What you’ll love more is the rare discount on the Apple Watch Series 7- it’s down $40 on several models and configurations.
You can get a stylish Apple Watch Series 7 with cellular and GPS, with a graphite milanese loop and stainless steel case for that professional look. The Series 7 screen is 20 percent bigger and has a curved design so you can see more. It still has that Always On Retina so you can read the time, email, text and incoming calls with absolute clarity.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Graphite Milanese Loop
|$719.00
|Buy on Amazon
Subscribe to the Apple Fitness+ service and you can get a companion workout to reach your fitness goals. It has an ECG and blood oxygen sensor, as well as irregular and high and low heart rate notifications. Take advantage of the $40 off Apple Watch Series 7 deal as there might not be another like it for a long time!