Apple Watch Series 7 goes out of stock

Apple’s latest smartwatch has been cleared, inventory-wise ahead of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has become ‘unavailable’ at Apple.com, with only several watch band and model configurations available to purchase. Users can mix and match finish, watch band and case size but it may take several tries to find a model they can buy.

Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation Apple Watch over the coming days. The Cupertino-based company’s September 7 event, dubbed ‘Far Out’, is rumored to reveal the new iPhone 14 lineup as well as a refreshed Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Series 8. It’s believed that Apple will be launching a ‘rugged’ sports model that has a higher resistance to damage and wear and tear, and it will be priced higher than the standard variant.

Those who are interested can watch the ‘Far Out’ event on September 7 on Apple TV, YouTube or the official Apple website.