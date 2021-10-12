Apple Watch Series 7 Pre-Order shipment starts October 15

Apple is readying pre-order shipments for its newest Apple Watch Series 7 models, with the earliest date of delivery being October 15.

Preorder for the smartwatch began Friday and on the official Apple website. As the Cupertino-based company is aiming to get the Series 7 to consumers’ hands their order status is constantly being updated.

Online listings have gone from ‘processing’ to ‘preparing to ship’ via the Apple Store online. Also, it’s believed that Apple is working with shipping partners to try and meet the release date, and prevent early deliveries as well. Historically, most pre orders will arrive at a later date than before the intended schedule.

The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced during the 2021 September ‘California Streaming’ event, and sports a brighter Always-On Retina screen compared to the Series 6. It also has fast-charging capabilities and will have a new USB-C cable right out of the box.