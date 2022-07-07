Apple Watch Series 8 May have fever detection feature

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s upcoming flagship smartwatch may have a temperature sensor that detects if its user has a fever.

Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to arrive late this year and have a body temperature sensor as part of its refresh. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the series 8 will have the technology on its standard and rumored rugged models. However, not all new units will have it.

Gurman mentions that the temperature reading won’t be specific, but the watch will be able to tell if the user has a fever, then set a notification or recommendation to use a more accurate tool or to consult with a professional.

Furthermore, it’s claimed that the next Apple Watch will have the same chip as the Series 6 models, although the display is believed to be updated. The temperature sensor may be exclusive to the Apple Watch Series 8 model and not the SE edition.

