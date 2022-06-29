Apple Watch Series 8 may have Low Power Mode

Apple’s upcoming flagship smartwatch may have several new features, including a ‘low power’ mode.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said in his Power On newsletter that a new feature called ‘Low Power Mode’ will be coming this year. The analyst mentioned that instead of it appearing in watchOS 9, it will be a part of the hardware that comes with the Apple Watch Series 8.

Current Apple Watch models have the ‘Power Reserve Mode’, which extends battery life by only allowing the user to see the time and not much else. To exit from Power Reserve users will need to initiate a reboot to get to use apps and other functions.

Gurman did not elaborate further on what ‘low power’ could do, but it’s believed that the new Apple Watch model will be revealed this year.

Recent rumors suggest that the Apple Watch Series 8 will have minor upgrades and possibly have a ‘rugged edition’ for extreme sports.