Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 appear in US Apple Stores

By Samantha Wiley
Apple’s latest smartwatch models have appeared in US Apple Stores after a pause on the import ban.

Apple is set to sell the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 9 again after the US Court of Appeals issued a pause on the International Trade Commission’s import ban. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company can sell the smartwatch models throughout January, or even longer depending on the court’s decision.

The halt on the import ban was decided when the appeals court thought of putting the pause for longer while the case plays out. The court has not made the decision yet, but if it does then Apple will have to stop the sales of the affected models again. The ITC will have until January 10 to argue for a restart, and the final ruling will be done up until January 15. Retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy remain unaffected.

