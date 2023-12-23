Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 pulled from US online shelves

Apple’s latest smartwatches have been pulled from virtual store shelves as part of the Apple Watch import ban.

On Monday Apple reported that Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales will be stopped in compliance with the International Trade Commission’s order to prevent blood oxygen sensors from being brought to the US. This action was made after the organization ruled that the blood oxygen sensor had violated patents that were owned by Masimo, a medical device company.

When shopping for an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9 at Apple.com, the message ‘currently unavailable’ will appear. The smartwatch will still be available but only until December 24. It’s worth noting that the import ban only takes effect in the US and retail locations, and not third party stores such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Apple will still sell the Apple Watch SE since it does not have a blood oxygen sensor.