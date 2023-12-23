Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 pulled from US online shelves

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Apple Watch

Apple’s latest smartwatches have been pulled from virtual store shelves as part of the Apple Watch import ban.

On Monday Apple reported that Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales will be stopped in compliance with the International Trade Commission’s order to prevent blood oxygen sensors from being brought to the US. This action was made after the organization ruled that the blood oxygen sensor had violated patents that were owned by Masimo, a medical device company.

Apple Watch

When shopping for an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or Series 9 at Apple.com, the message ‘currently unavailable’ will appear. The smartwatch will still be available but only until December 24. It’s worth noting that the import ban only takes effect in the US and retail locations, and not third party stores such as Best Buy, Walmart, and Target. Apple will still sell the Apple Watch SE since it does not have a blood oxygen sensor.

TAGGED: ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
MacBook Air
Get $300 Off on the 2023 MacBook Air with M2 Chip
1 Min Read
Apple’s
Apple’s two-hour delivery shipping is now available
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple closing Infinite Loop Store in January
1 Min Read
Free Government iPhone 15
Get a Free Government iPhone 15: Your Complete Guide
7 Min Read
Asus Mesh WiFi
Upgrade to the Latest Asus Mesh WiFi and Get 28% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro has a February soft launch date
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple launches new Safari Technology Preview version 185
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro to feature tetraprism telephoto lens
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales Suspended in U.S. Online Store
3 Min Read
Apple Infinite Loop Store
Apple to Shut Down Iconic Infinite Loop Store
4 Min Read
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
Save 20% on the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker
1 Min Read
Death Stranding
‘Death Stranding’ game delayed until 2024
1 Min Read
Lost your password?