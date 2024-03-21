Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9 refurbished models are coming in the US

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple’s current Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 will have refurbished models for sale in the US soon.

The Cupertino-based company put out telltale signs that the two Apple Watch models will be sold in a refurbished state, with a graying out of labels on its official refurbished website. It’s believed that this move heralds the coming of the refurbished models in the US as it’s a routine step for the company. One feature that will be deactivated is the Blood Oxygen app due to a legal claim by Masimo, a medical technology company. The ITC banned Apple from selling and importing Apple Watch models with the feature on account that it infringed a patent.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The first Apple Watch Ultra was not sold as a refurbished model in the US, but it did appear in other regions like Japan, China, Ireland, and the UK. The blood oxygen app is also available for users in those countries.

