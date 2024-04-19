Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 appears in refurbished page in China

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple has begun selling refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in China.

China is the first to have the refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2, discounted by around 15% compared to the brand-new counterpart. As a refurbished model, Apple says that the device has undergone thorough inspection, cleaning, and testing before being resold to the public. The smartwatch will undergo a repackage and is covered by a one-year limited warranty, with AppleCare+ being an optional coverage.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 was first introduced in September last year, featuring a brighter display, the S9 chip, double-tap gesture, and more. Inside is a blood oxygen app and sensor, which is not advertised in the US due to a patent infringement lawsuit with the company Masimo. The refurbished model is expected to launch in other regions as well but Apple has not revealed any timeline or target regions.

