Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store

By Lucy Bennett
Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store

Apple recently added the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium case to its US online refurbished store.

Advertisements

The refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 model is priced at $679, while the brand-new version is priced at $799. The smart watch will have a Black Ocean band in the package. Aside from the case, the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra has the same features as the other Ultra models. It’s worth noting that the Blood Oxygen app is disabled in the United States due to the company’s legal dispute with Masimo.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store

Apple said all refurbished products go through a ‘thorough cleaning process and inspection’ as well as ‘full functionality testing’ before being released back on the shelves. These products come with a 1-year limited warranty and an optional AppleCare+ coverage. It comes with a fast-charging puck and a plain box. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 debuted in September 2024.

Advertisements

Latest News
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
Mac Studio with M3 and M4 Chips Appears on Apple Certified Refurbished Stores
1 Min Read
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
Flag Spam Voicemails to Launch in iOS 26
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
Apple Debuts ‘F1’ Movie Haptic Trailer
1 Min Read
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
iOS 26 Will Have Anime-Style ChatGPT in Image Playground
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
Journal App Heading to iPad and Mac
1 Min Read
Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26
Apple Music to Have Pin Feature on iOS 26
1 Min Read
Apple Reveals New Major Software Redesign
Apple Reveals New Major Software Redesign
1 Min Read
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
AI Battery Management Coming to iPhone 17 Air
AI Battery Management Coming to iPhone 17 Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?