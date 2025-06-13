Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium Appears on Apple Refurbished Store

Apple recently added the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Black Titanium case to its US online refurbished store.

The refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 model is priced at $679, while the brand-new version is priced at $799. The smart watch will have a Black Ocean band in the package. Aside from the case, the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra has the same features as the other Ultra models. It’s worth noting that the Blood Oxygen app is disabled in the United States due to the company’s legal dispute with Masimo.

Apple said all refurbished products go through a ‘thorough cleaning process and inspection’ as well as ‘full functionality testing’ before being released back on the shelves. These products come with a 1-year limited warranty and an optional AppleCare+ coverage. It comes with a fast-charging puck and a plain box. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 debuted in September 2024.