Apple Watch Ultra 3 is $99 off

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is the ultimate adventure and sports watch, featuring a strong titanium case and sapphire crystal display made to last. It can withstand 100m of water, perfect for diving, swimming, and other aquatic activities.

The watch has a battery life of up to 42 hours with normal use and gets more hours with Low Power Mode. It has an advanced and large display that is brighter, which allows you to use your watch as a flashlight on some occasions.

The watch features a Heart Rate Zone, running power, a workout buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, Pacer, and Precision Dual-Frequency GPS, perfect for athletes to use. Get insight into your health and detect low/high heart rate, irregular heart rhythms, sleep apnea, and more.

Grab the versatile Apple Watch Ultra 3 for $99 off on Amazon today!