Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon

GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu said that Apple is planning to launch the next iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra this year.

Advertisements

Pu said that it’s likely the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11 will debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. The high-end rugged smartwatch was passed over in 2024, and Apple just added a black titanium option for the Ultra 2. Other rumors claim that Apple will bring new Apple Watch models this fall. Gurman said that the Ultra 3 device will have 5G and satellite connectivity, which could explain why the Cupertino-based company took so long.

Pu also mentioned several other Apple products that will be released this year. One of the more interesting things is the HomePad tablet. If this is true then the AirPods Pro 3 might be pushed to a 2026 launch. However, other sources say that the new AirPods might still make the 2025 lineup.