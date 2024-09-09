Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent in upcoming event

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be revealed at a later time, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Gurman claimed he wouldn’t expect the third iteration of the Apple Watch Ultra to make an appearance during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event, but he did say that there may be a new color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo initially said that a third model is in the works; however, Kuo said that the Ultra 3 being absent could be due to ‘Apple needing more time to develop innovative health management features.

A new color in the form of black titanium could be introduced for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The ‘It’s Glowtime’ event is set to go live on September 9 on Apple.com, Apple’s official YouTube channel, and on the Apple TV app. The black titanium was initially slated to debut in 2023 but did not show up.