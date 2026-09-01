Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 Expected to be Released

Apple is expected to be unveiling the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 during the yearly iPhone event to be held by Apple on September 9. There will be no big changes to the upcoming watches compared to the previous models, but the Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to be returning the ceramic case option.

Improvements such as fitness and health tracking are expected, as well as in performance for the watch to be powered by an S11 chip or a recent one. A new feature that’s been in testing is a heart-rate sensor built into the watch to provide you with metrics.

We are not expecting the Apple Watch SE 4 this year. Significant changes are coming for the Apple Watch, but is likely not to be released until 2028 at least. Apple is continuing to research and develop a feature called blood sugar detection with a release goal for 2030.