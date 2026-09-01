Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 Expected to be Released

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 Expected to be Released

Apple is expected to be unveiling the Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 during the yearly iPhone event to be held by Apple on September 9. There will be no big changes to the upcoming watches compared to the previous models, but the Apple Watch Series 12 is expected to be returning the ceramic case option.


Improvements such as fitness and health tracking are expected, as well as in performance for the watch to be powered by an S11 chip or a recent one. A new feature that’s been in testing is a heart-rate sensor built into the watch to provide you with metrics.

Apple Watch Ultra 4 and Apple Watch Series 12 Expected to be Released

We are not expecting the Apple Watch SE 4 this year. Significant changes are coming for the Apple Watch, but is likely not to be released until 2028 at least. Apple is continuing to research and develop a feature called blood sugar detection with a release goal for 2030.


Latest News
The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
The 4-Pack AirTag 2 is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple
Mac Studio and Mini Strong Demand Blindsides Apple
1 Min Read
iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested
iPhone Fold Apple Pencil Rumored to be Tested
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off
The Apple Watch SE 3 is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed
Pre-orders for iPhone 18 Pro Could be Delayed
1 Min Read
8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction
8th Grade Science Project from Steve Jobs Sold at Auction
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Current Hit Series
Apple Acquires Current Hit Series
1 Min Read
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off
The 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro 24GB/1TB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Pokemon Team and Pikachu Pay a Visit to Apple Park
Pokemon Team and Pikachu Pay a Visit to Apple Park
1 Min Read
Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced
Apple Event Announced, What Potential Devices Could Be Announced
1 Min Read
Vietnam Is Getting an Apple Education Center
Vietnam Is Getting an Apple Education Center
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?