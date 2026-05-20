Apple Watch Ultra 4 To Get Design Overhaul

A new design could be coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 4, where Apple is looking to add a new notification feature for high blood pressure to the device. It will use an optical heart rate sensor behind the device to see how your blood vessels will respond to your heartbeat.

The feature is reportedly under review by the FDA, but it is uncertain how it is different from the Hypertension Notification feature in watchOS 26. The feature uses an optical heart sensor to analyze responses of the blood vessel over 30 days.

The revamp could increase shipments for the Apple Watch by 20-30% compared to last year, as the upgrades in sensors are anticipated to be significant upgrades for TASC or Taiwan-Asia Semiconductor. This has been the sole supplier for Apple in sensor components, with the order expected as early as July.