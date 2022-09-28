Apple Watch Ultra Now Available on Amazon

Apple’s newest and most durable smartwatch has recently launched, and now it’s available to buy on Amazon. Today, the Apple Watch Ultra GPS+Cellular with Titanium Case and Starlight Loop is priced at $799 on Amazon.

Featuring the largest and most powerful Apple Watch yet, the Ultra is designed for those who live an active lifestyle. It’s loaded with safety, navigational and outdoor features, including the refreshed Compass, Crash Detection, a siren alarm, ECG and more. The Workout app has advanced metrics such as the Running Form and Heart Rate Zones.

As always, you get premium materials and elements, like the always-on Retina and dual frequency GPS. The cellular model boasts out-of-iPhone functionalities such as making calls, answering texts and more.

Now’s your chance to grab Apple’s newest and arguably the best Apple Watch yet. There’s no discount on it yet, but it beats having to fall in line at an Apple Store. Buy it today!