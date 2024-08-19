Apple Watch Ultra outpaces SE model in sales

The Consumer Intelligence Research Partners recently published a report saying that Apple Watch Ultra models are outperforming their SE counterparts.

The report adds how the Ultra smartwatches are more popular compared to the budget SE models. The Series 9 is still the most popular in the June quarter, accounting for around 43% of total sales in the US for the Apple Watch series. The Series 8 accounts for 19% of the share, while the Ultra 2 and Ultra make up for 20% of sales. It’s worth noting that the Ultra lineup is still below the market share compared to high-end models such as the iPad and iPhone.

The Apple Watch SE, on the other hand, takes up 12% of the share and attracts budget-minded buyers. It seems that Apple has adopted a broad product range strategy that mirrors that of its iPad and iPhone lineup.