Apple Watch users can earn a yoga badge & stickers on June 21st

Apple is commemorating the International Day of Yoga on June 21 with a challenge allowing Apple Watch Users to earn animated stickers and a badge. To get the award in-app, you must document a 10-minute yoga workout session, or more minutes, on June 21st (Friday) via the Workout app on your Apple Watch.

Apple has prepared challenges for different holidays and events all year long and started handing out rewards for the International Day of Yoga in 2019. Any form of yoga workout will be enough to receive the badge and the sticker, provided you get it done by choosing the type of yoga from your Workout app or an alternative app that involves yoga on your phone, which you can then add onto the Health app. Get up and start stretching for your health and get your Activity Challenge badge on the 21st of June.