Apple Watch users can now get watchOS 9.3

Eligible Apple Watch users can now update their smartwatches to watchOS 9.3.

watchOS 9.3 is the third major update in the watchOS 9 version and launches just a month after watchOS 9.2 was introduced to the public. The software update is free to download- users must connect their Apple Watch models to their iPhones, then open the iPhone’ Settings, then Software Update to initiate it. Users must have both their iPhones and Apple Watch models connected to a charger, and the Apple Watch should be in the range of the iPhone for the update to work.

watchOS 9.3 introduces several new features, including a new Workout option and watch face Unity Mosaic, which was launched in line with Black History Month. Crash Detection has also been optimized to prevent accidental calls.

The complete details of security fixes and features can be viewed by going on the official Apple support page.