Apple Watch users get new activity challenge for New Year

Apple is set to offer Apple Watch users a new activity challenge to ring in the new year.

The challenge begins January 1, 2022 with a win condition that the user has to close all three Fitness rings for 7 days straight. To do this, users will need to complete move, exercise and stand goals during the said time. The deadline to complete the challenge is until the end of January 2022.

Apple Watch users who succeed with the mission will be given rewards in the form of an award, which is viewable in the Fitness app, as well as animated stickers that they can use in Messages.

Apple has kept up with producing yearly Activity Challenges for its Apple Watch customers. The ‘Ring in the New Year’ activity challenge is just one of the many spread throughout the year and encourages people to become more active and meet their personal fitness goals.