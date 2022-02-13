Apple Watch warned user of thyroid issue ahead of diagnosis

An Australian nursing student recently went on TikTok to say that her Apple Watch alerted her of thyroid issues before it was officially confirmed.

The Apple Watch has been getting a lot of attention due to its life saving capabilities. Aside from fall detection and emergency SOS, Apple’s smartwatch can also detect irregular heart rhythm as well as low and high rates. In one case, the watch alerted a nursing student that she was declining in the Health app metrics, which meant that her cardiovascular system was affected.

TikTok user Lauren said that initially she didn’t think of the watch as a device for medical and health aspects. However, she did say that it could be a tool that prompts people to investigate further when there are notifications.

The nursing student then went on and said she wished she could have activated the health notifications on her Apple Watch sooner. Today, Lauren is undergoing treatment for the condition.