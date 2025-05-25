Apple Watch with camera paused

Apple Watch

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has reportedly canceled development on the Apple Watch with a built-in camera, according to Bloomberg.

It’s believed that Apple is working on a future Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch with a camera. The camera will have the ability to ‘see’ its surroundings and provide more information to the wearer. Furthermore, it might have been used for taking photos and FaceTime. A probable use case would be to point the camera at an object to identify it, language translations, or check the hours of a store or restaurant. The function might be similar to Visual Intelligence rather than the Vision Pro.

Apple did not disclose a reason why it’s shutting down development of the camera Apple Watch. However, plans to produce AirPods with a camera are believed to be still ongoing. The camera might support AI features, gesture control, or enhanced spatial audio. Apple might reveal the device soon.

