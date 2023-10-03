Apple Watch with MicroLED scheduled to launch in 2025

Apple is still on track to release an Apple Watch with a microLED display, according to a Hong Kong-based analyst.

Haitong International Securities tech analyst Jeff Pu said in an investor’s note that the Apple Watch with microLED screen may still be released in late 2025. The advanced technology offers several benefits, including better color reproduction, viewing angles, and brightness. Images will appear to be floating on top of the surface instead of within.

In similar news, a Weibo leak revealed that the next Apple Watch Ultra will have a custom microLED technology. The sentiment is echoed by analysts, including Ross Young who said the same thing in January. However, Young amended his claim that the device will launch in 2024 and said that it will launch in 2025.

It’s expected that the microLED screen will measure 2.12 inches, which is 10% larger than the current Apple Watch Ultra display.