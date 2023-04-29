Apple Watch with MicroLED screen may launch in 2025

Ross Young, a supply chain analyst mentioned that Apple might be working on a 2025 launch for an Apple Watch with a microLED display.

Rumors about microLED have surfaced as early as 2020, with a timeframe leading to a 2023 or 2024 launch date. However, supply chain analyst Ross Young went on Twitter to say that Apple will be pushing microLED technology to 2025, specifically the second half of the year.

MicroLED is an improved version of OLED technology, with a much greater pixel density compared to the latter. The new tech will have sharper images and higher brightness, which will come in very useful for Apple Watch users. Apple can use microLED benefits such as reduced burn-in, better sunlight display, and sharper text when needed.

Young did not mention if microLED will be available on all Apple Watch models, or if it will limit the display to the high-end Apple Watch Ultra.